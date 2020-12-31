Education Minister on reopening of schools in January

Education Minister on reopening of schools in January

December 31, 2020   01:59 pm

Schools in Western Province cannot be reopened on the 11th of January in the wake of the Covid-19 situation that prevails in the region, says Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Discussions will be carried out today (31) with regard to the health and safety measures for the schools that are to be reopened on the 11th of January, he said further.

He made these remarks speaking to the media following an observation visit to a school in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte.

