One inmate who escaped from COVID-19 treatment center recaptured

One of the COVID-19 infected inmates who had escaped from the Gallella Treatment Center in Pollonnaruwa has been recaptured by the authorities.

As per Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, he has been found at the Dematapitiya area in Chilaw.

Five inmates of the Negombo Prison who were receiving treatment for coronavirus infection had escaped from Gallella Treatment Center in Polonnaruwa this morning (December 31).

According to the police, the escaped prisoners are drug addicts.

Sri Lanka Army and the police launched a special operation to located the escaped prisoners.

The police subsequently sought public assistance in recapturing these inmates by releasing their details to the media.

The following inmates had escaped the treatment center and the public is requested to relay any information on them to the Polonnaruwa Police Investigations Headquarters - 0718 591 233 or 119.

- Damballage Buddhika Wimalaratne (31 years)

- Maddumaralalage Kavidu Madushan (27 years) - No 191/M, Suduwella Road, Wadiya East, Wennappuwa

- Wijesuriya Arachchige Haritha Kelum Appuhamy. (26 years) - 2nd Cross Street, Parusha Road, Marawila

- Imia Mudiyanselage Nimal Wasantha alias ‘Gataya’ (52 years) - Ambagaha Colonya, Angampitiya, Waikkala

- P. K. Sumith Pushpakumara. (36 years) – No 1219/A, Jayamawatha Road, Boralessa.