Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

December 31, 2020   04:36 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology, issuing a weather advisory, said thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are expected in parts of the island until tonight.

Accordingly, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces as well as in Galle, Matara, Batticaloa, Ampara and Badulla districts will be affected this weather condition.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said further.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories