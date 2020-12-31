Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology, issuing a weather advisory, said thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are expected in parts of the island until tonight.

Accordingly, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces as well as in Galle, Matara, Batticaloa, Ampara and Badulla districts will be affected this weather condition.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said further.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.