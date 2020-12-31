Covid-19: Recoveries count tops 35,000 mark

-

Ministry of Health says 706 more persons infected with Covid-19 were discharged from medical care today (31) upon making complete recoveries.

Thereby, the total number of recoveries from the virus recorded in Sri Lanka reached 35,329.

Majority of the recuperations were recorded by Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (103), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (96), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (50), Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (39), Kahawatte Treatment Centre (37), Karadiyanaru Treatment Centre (32), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (29), Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital (26) and Palamunai Treatment Centre (22).

In all, Sri Lanka has confirmed 42,063 novel coronavirus infections to date. As per Epidemiology Unit data, 7,174 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 199 deaths from the virus outbreak.