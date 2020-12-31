All who traveled in NB-9268 Polonnaruwa-Matara bus asked to self-quarantine

-

The police have identified a bus in which the 05 inmates who escaped the COVID-19 treatment center this morning (December 31) had traveled on.

They had traveled on a Polonnaruwa-Matara bus, registered under NB-9268, which had commenced its journey from Polonnaruwa Bus Station at around 5.45 am this morning.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said that the escaped inmates have traveled on the bus until Kurunegala where they might have boarded different buses.

Sri Lanka Police requests all passengers who had traveled on the NB-9268 Polonnaruwa-Matara bus to self-quarantine immediately.

Five inmates of the Negombo Prison who were receiving treatment for coronavirus infection had escaped from Gallella Treatment Center in Polonnaruwa this morning.

Sri Lanka Army and the police launched a special operation to locate the escaped prisoners in addition to seeking public assistance by releasing their details to the media.

Subsequently, one inmate was recaptured at the Dematapitiya area in Chilaw.

The following inmates had escaped the treatment center and the public is requested to relay any information on them to the Polonnaruwa Police Investigations Headquarters - 0718 591 233 or 119.

- Damballage Buddhika Wimalaratne (31 years)

- Maddumaralalage Kavidu Madushan (27 years) - No 191/M, Suduwella Road, Wadiya East, Wennappuwa

- Wijesuriya Arachchige Haritha Kelum Appuhamy. (26 years) - 2nd Cross Street, Parusha Road, Marawila

- Imia Mudiyanselage Nimal Wasantha alias ‘Gataya’ (52 years) - Ambagaha Colonya, Angampitiya, Waikkala

- P. K. Sumith Pushpakumara. (36 years) – No 1219/A, Jayamawatha Road, Boralessa.