171 more coronavirus cases identified in Sri Lanka

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 43,299 as 171 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 592 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 35,329 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,766 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 204 deaths from the virus so far.