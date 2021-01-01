Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers are expected to occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea area. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.