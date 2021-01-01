Man arrested while transporting 1.6 kg of heroin

January 1, 2021   08:23 am

A man who was transporting 1.6kg of heroin has been arrested in the area of Benwala, Ambalangoda.

The arrest was made by the crimes prevention unit of Elpitiya Police on Friday evening (December 31).

Heroin consignment, packaged in 8 parcels, was found while hidden inside a motorcycle.

A special investigation has been launched into the incident, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The suspect will be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court later today (January 01).

The police expect to obtain 7-day detention order on the suspect under Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance in order to proceed with the probes.

