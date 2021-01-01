Twenty-five arrested for violating quarantine regulations

-

Twenty-five people have been placed under arrest within the past 24 hours for violating quarantine regulations.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said they were taken into custody for failing to maintain social distancing and not wearing a face mask.

In all, more than 2,000 persons were arrested since October 30 last year over quarantine regulation violations.

The police have appealed to the members of the public to support the authorities by ensuring compliance with regulations put in place to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

DIG Rohana further stated that several Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kattankudy and Rambukkana have been isolated due to risks of virus transmission.