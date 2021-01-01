Five more senior Brigadiers promoted to Major General

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the recommendation of General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army has promoted five more Senior Brigadiers to the rank of Major General.

Brigadier Manoj Lamahewa of Sri Lanka Artillery, General Officer Commanding, 59 Division, Brigadier Ajith Dissanayake of Sri Lanka Artillery, Brigadier General Staff, SFHQ-Kilinochchi, Brigadier Dammi Hewage of Gajaba Regiment, Brigadier General Staff, SFHQ-West, Brigadier Manjula Karunarathna of Sri Lanka Artillery, Director Psychological Operations and Brigadier Lal Chandrasiri of Gemenu Watch, overall security coordinator were thus promoted.

Meanwhile at the turn of the New Year-2021, General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who is also the Colonel of the Regiment, Special Forces made history in the Special Forces (SF) Regiment by promoting a record 560 Other Ranks to their next rank to coincide with the 24th anniversary of the Special Forces on 01 January 2021.

Directorate of Personnel Administration in the Army on the recommendation of the Colonel of the Regiment, SF thus promoted 2 Warrant Officers-1, 18 Warrant Officers 11, 61 Staff Sergeants, 84 Sergeants, 325 Corporals and 70 Lance Corporals to their next rank.