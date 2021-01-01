Senior army officers appointed to coordinate Covid-19 control work in each district

-

Twenty-five Senior Army Officers have been appointed with effect from today (01 January) to coordinate the Covid-19 control operations in each district, says the Army Media.

Appointments were made, on the recommendation of Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, taking into account the urgent need for enhanced island-wide coordination for Covid-19 control work.

Adding significance to the new responsibilities on the very day he was felicitated at the Army Headquarters upon his promotion, General Shavendra Silva awarded those letters of appointment for those 25 Chief Coordinating Officers in all districts last morning (31).

Accordingly, the new office of Chief Coordinating Officers would facilitate smooth conduct of district-wise quarantine centres, transportation of individuals for quarantining and treatment, supply of medicine, equipment, dry-rations and other essentials and all other technical requirements as and when deemed necessary, the Army Media said in its statement.

Following are the Senior Army Officers who have been appointed as Chief Coordinators in all 25 districts;

Northern Province

1. Major General W G H A S Bandara - Jaffna

2. Major General K N S Kotuwegoda - Kilinochchi

3. Major General R M P J Rathnayaka - Mullaitivu

4. Major General W L P W Perera - Vavuniya

5. Major General A A I J Bandara - Mannar

North Central Province

6. Major General J C Gamage - Polonnaruwa

7. Major General H L V M Liyanage - Anuradhapura

North Western Province

8. Major General A P I Fernando - Puttalam

9. Brigadier P M R H S K Herath - Kurunegala

Western Province

10. Major General K W R de Abrew - Colombo

11. Major General N R Lamahewage - Gampaha

12. Brigadier K N D Karunapala - Kalutara

Central Province

13. Major General H P N K Jayapathirane - Nuwara Eliya

14. Major General S M S P B Samarakoon - Kandy

15. Major General S U M N Manage - Matale

Sabarammuwa Province

16. Brigadier J M R N K Jayamanna - Ratnapura

17. Brigadier L A J L B Udowita - Kegalle

Eastern Province

18. Major General C D Weerasuriya - Trincomalee

19. Major General T D Weerakoon - Ampara

20. Major General C D Ranasinghe - Batticaloa

Uva Province

21. Brigadier E A P Ediriweera - Badulla

22. Colonel D U N Serasinghe - Monaragala

Southern Province

23. Major General D M H D Bandara - Hambantota

24. Major General W A S S Wanasinghe - Galle

25. Colonel K A U Kodituwakku - Matara