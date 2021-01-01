Covid-19 vaccine jabs for 20% of SL population early this year  Chief Epidemiologist

-

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera says Covid-19 vaccine jabs is expected to be provided to 20 per cent of Sri Lankans in the first half of this year.

Addressing a press conference held today (January 01), he said people around the world can be hopeful about the Covid-19 vaccine this year, adding that the United States, the United Kingdom and multiple other countries have begun inoculation upon receiving validation for emergency use.

Sri Lanka is currently assessing the vaccine suitable for its population and how the country should secure vaccines, he noted.

Dr Samaraweera added that World Health Organization (WHO) has promised to provide vaccines for 20 per cent of Sri Lankan population through COVAX – a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once licensed and approved.