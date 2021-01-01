Sri Lanka confirms 826 new Covid-19 recoveries; total tops 36,000

-

Ministry of Health says 826 more persons infected with Covid-19 were discharged from medical care today (January 01) upon returning to health.

Thereby, the total number of recoveries from the virus recorded in Sri Lanka reached 36,155.

Majority of the recuperations were recorded by Punanai Treatment Centre (133), Gallela Treatment Centre (44), Hambantota District General Hospital (43), Samanalawewa Treatment Centre (42), Hikkaduwa Treatment Centre (42), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (32), Panideniya Treatment Centre (30), Galgamuwa Base Hospital (30), Darga Town Treatment Centre (29), Krishnapuram Treatment Centre in Kilinochchi (28), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (26), Weligama Treatment Centre (25) and Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (24).

In all, Sri Lanka has confirmed 43,299 novel coronavirus infections to date. As per Epidemiology Unit data, 6,940 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 204 deaths from the virus outbreak.