Coronavirus: 320 new infections recorded

Sri Lanka has registered 320 new positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 01), says the Department of Government Information.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

Following the new development, total number of virus infections confirmed in the country reached 43,619.

Earlier today, the 826 more patients infected with novel coronavirus were discharged from medical care upon returning to health. In all, the country has seen 36,155 recuperations so far.

However, 7,260 active cases are still receiving treatment at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 204 fatalities from the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.