Navy apprehends four suspects with Ice, heroin and cannabis

-

Naval officials have apprehended four suspects along with crystal methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’), heroin and Kerala cannabis.

Arrests were made yesterday (December 31) during a raid carried out in the sea area off Dodanduwa, Galle.

The narcotics consignment reportedly contained 5kg and 945g of crystal methamphetamine, 2kg and 47g of heroin as well as 3g of Kerala cannabis.

The multiday fishing trawler used to transfer the narcotic substances was also seized by the naval officers.

The entire operation was carried out adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines, the Navy said.

Suspects held during the operation have been identified as residents of Matara, Pottuvil, Negombo and Maskeliya areas, aged between 22 and 29 years.

They were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau Hikkaduwa, along with narcotic substances and multiday fishing trawler, for onward legal action.