Sri Lanka registers four new Covid-19 related fatalities

Deaths of four more persons who were infected with Covid-19 virus have been confirmed today (January 01), says the Director-General of Health Services.

Thereby, Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus now stands at 208, the Department of Government Information stated.

One of the victims was identified as a 67-year-old man who was residing in Alayadivembu area. He had been transferred from Welikanda Base Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) where he passed away today. The cause of death was determined as Covid-19 pneumonia.

Another man, a resident of Agalawatte area aged 65 years, died yesterday (31) due to Covid-19 pneumonia and liver failure. He had been transferred from Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

A 63-year-old man from Darga Town died on admission to Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara on December 29. The cause of death was cited as blood poisoning, heart disease and Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, a 91-year-old woman from Colombo 14, passed away while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Disease (NIID) today. She was suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia and blood poisoning.