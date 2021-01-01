More coronavirus cases bring total count to 43,856

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 237 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

According to the Department of Government Information, 235 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining two are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

In all, the country has registered 557 new positive cases within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 43,856.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 36,155 earlier today, as 826 more patients regained health.

However, 7,493 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 208 deaths related to Covid-19.