Gazette issued banning sale, import & manufacture of unregistered hand sanitizers

January 1, 2021   10:04 pm

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued prohibiting the import, manufacture, storing, distribution, wholesale and retail of hand sanitizers that are not registered with the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Chairman of Consumer Affairs Authority Major General (Retired) Shantha Dissanayake published the gazette notification earlier today (January 01).

The direction is expected to come into effect from the 01st of February 2021.

The gazette notification further noted that hand sanitizers without the registration number displayed on a conspicuous place of the pack or container will also be banned from import, manufacture, storing, distribution, wholesale and retail.

