Fairly heavy showers possible in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Met. Department says showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed will be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.