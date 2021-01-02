More guests from wedding in Aluthgama positive for coronavirus

Twenty-one more persons who attended a wedding ceremony in Aluthgama area have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Public Health Inspector (Administrative) of National Institute of Health Sciences in Kalutara, Mr R.G. Singhabahu said these patients were identified as residents of Payagala, Pothuwila and Kalutara areas.

A man who attended the wedding ceremony in question on December 16 was initially confirmed to be positive for the virus.

Thereby, other guests who were present at the event were subsequently referred to rapid antigen tests, which confirmed that 27 persons in total including the bride herself had contracted the virus.

Thirty-one more persons were later tested positive for the virus in rapid antigen tests carried out on December 21, Mr Singhabahu said further.

The latest positive cases have been identified after the close contacts of previous cases were tested for the virus on Thursday (December 31). 

