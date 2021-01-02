Rwandan experts in Sri Lanka to help fix Sena Caterpillar menace

-

A team of six experts from Rwanda is currently in Sri Lanka to offer solutions for the menace of Fall Army Worm, locally dubbed as ‘Sena Caterpillar’, that plagued the corn cultivation and other crops for months.

The experts had arrived in a special flight several days ago, and they have reportedly brought 1,000l of chemicals to be used in vaccines for crops.

Speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture Dr. W.M.W. Weerakoon said the Rwandan experts have not been given legal approval to use a vaccine to curb the caterpillar menace.

The team had visited farmlands in Anuradhapura yesterday (January 01).

National Organizer of the All Ceylon Farmers Federation, Namal Karunaratne, however, raised concerns regarding the presence of the Rwandan experts in the country.

Addressing a media briefing, Karunaratne stressed that the government has not taken any measures to pay compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged by ‘Sena Caterpillar’ or to curb the menace.

He noted that the Rwandan experts were brought without the knowledge of Director-General of Agriculture Department. “On whose demand did they arrive in the country? For what purpose? What would they do here?” he asked, raising doubts.

Karunaratne also demanded the government to offer an explanation in this regard.

In response to the concerns, Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage said the six-member team are in Sri Lanka only to provide technical assistance to the issue.

They arrived in the country voluntarily, the minister said further.