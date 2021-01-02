Five arrested for vandalizing wildlife office in Panama

January 2, 2021   12:46 pm

Police have arrested five persons for causing property damages to the Wildlife Office in Panama.

The suspects had vandalized the wildlife office building last night (January 01) over the death of a man due to an attack by a leopard, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Two motorcycles and a three-wheeler were also taken into custody along with the suspects.

The arrestees are to be produced before the court today (January 02) and the Panama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

