Cases filed against 1,900 people who violated quarantine regulations

January 2, 2021   01:08 pm

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says cases were filed against nearly 1,900 persons who had violated quarantine regulations.

Cases will be filed against more quarantine regulation violators in the coming days, he added.

The police have arrested 23 individuals over quarantine regulation violations during the past 24 hours.

In all, 2,044 people were taken into custody since the 30th of October last year, DIG Rohana said further.

