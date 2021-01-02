Tuition classes to be allowed to resume after schools reopen

-

The Epidemiology Unit says steps are being taken to allow tuition classes to continue with adherence to health and safety measures, following the resumption of academic activities at schools.

Addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (January 02), Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera said plans are underway to resume academic activities of school children without delay, as last year saw a huge drawback in education due to the virus outbreak.

He added that discussions are held to find solutions on how to keep schools open even after a student or a teacher is tested positive for coronavirus and how to direct them to medical care at the earliest possible, he added.

Tuition classes have become an essential part of local education, Dr Samaraweera said, adding that discussions are being held with tuition teachers on resuming classes in compliance with health regulations.

Authorities wish to allow tuition classes to resume with reopening of schools this year, he noted.