Seven coronavirus cases detected from Peliyagoda Manning Market

-

Random PCR tests have confirmed that seven persons at the new Manning Market Complex in Peliyagoda are positive for Covid-19.

Public Health Inspector (PHI) of Peliyagoda Urban Council area, D.H.G. Chinthaka said the PCR tests were carried out on 112 shop owners, employees and customers at the marketplace on December 30.

The patients will be directed to medical care within the day, he said further.



In another development, the postmaster and three employees of Borella Post Office have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Postmaster-General Ranjith Ariyaratne said the post office was temporarily closed owing to the situation and it is expected to be reopened next Monday following the disinfection procedure.

He also noted that distribution of letters in the Colombo District and many other areas is experiencing delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many postal employees have been exposed to the virus while their contacts were directed to quarantine process.