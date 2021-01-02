Coronavirus: 562 more patients return to health

Coronavirus: 562 more patients return to health

January 2, 2021   05:36 pm

-

Ministry of Health says 562 more persons infected with Covid-19 were discharged from medical care today (January 02) upon regaining health.

Thereby, the total number of recoveries from the virus recorded in Sri Lanka reached 36,717.

Majority of the recuperations were recorded by Punanai Treatment Centre (78), Polgolla Treatment Centre (53), Hambantota District General Hospital (49), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (38), Kahawatta Treatment Centre (31), Ampara Rehabilitation Centre (30), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (22) and Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (21).

In all, Sri Lanka has confirmed 43,856 novel coronavirus infections to date. As per Epidemiology Unit data, 6,931 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 208 deaths from the virus outbreak.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories