Coronavirus: 562 more patients return to health

Ministry of Health says 562 more persons infected with Covid-19 were discharged from medical care today (January 02) upon regaining health.

Thereby, the total number of recoveries from the virus recorded in Sri Lanka reached 36,717.

Majority of the recuperations were recorded by Punanai Treatment Centre (78), Polgolla Treatment Centre (53), Hambantota District General Hospital (49), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (38), Kahawatta Treatment Centre (31), Ampara Rehabilitation Centre (30), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (22) and Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (21).

In all, Sri Lanka has confirmed 43,856 novel coronavirus infections to date. As per Epidemiology Unit data, 6,931 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 208 deaths from the virus outbreak.