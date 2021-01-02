Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka exceed 44,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 44,000 as 311 more persons were tested positive today (January 02).

The Government Information Department said 228 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market. The remaining 83 are from the prison cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 44,167.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 36,717 earlier today, with 562 more patients returning to health.

However, 7,242 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.