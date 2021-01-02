Police seek public assistance to locate escaped coronavirus-infected inmates

-

Sri Lanka Police is seeking public assistance to locate the Covid-19 infected prison inmates who escaped from the Gallela Treatment Centre in Polonnaruwa.

Five inmates of the Negombo Prison who were under medical care for coronavirus infection had escaped from the treatment centre in the early hours of December 31.

One of the escapees was found from Dematapitiya area in Chilaw on the same day.

He was identified as Maddumaralalage Kavidu Madushan (27) who was residing at No 191/M, Suduwella Road, Wadiya East, Wennappuwa.

It was later uncovered that the five escapees had travelled on a Polonnaruwa-Matara bus, registered under NB-9268, which had commenced its journey from Polonnaruwa Bus Station at around 5.45 am on December 31.

A special search operation is currently underway to locate the other four escaped inmates.

Police have requested the members of the public to contact 0718 591 233 or 119 if there is any information on the inmates.

Photos of two of the escaped inmates are published below:

- Damballage Buddhika Wimalaratne (31 years)

- P.K. Sumith Pushpakumara. (36 years) – No 1219/A, Jayamawatha Road, Boralessa