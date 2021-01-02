-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed three more coronavirus related deaths increasing the tally of fatalities in the country due to the virus to 211.

One of the victims is a 93-year-old woman from Colombo 13 who had passed away at her home on December 30. The cause of death is cited as multiple complications caused by Covid-19 infection.

The Government Information Department reports that the second deceased is a male between the ages 70 – 80 and that his identify cannot be confirmed. He had been identified as coronavirus positive in the Maradana police division while he had passed away on December 30 due to Covid-19 infection.

The third patient is a 76-year-old male from Colombo 12 who had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to the Homagama Base Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive. He had passed away today (02) while receiving treatment at the hospital. The cause of death is Covid-19 pneumonia and kidney infection.