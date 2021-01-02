Third group of foreign tourists arrive in Sri Lanka

-

The third group of foreign tourists arrived in the country today at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).

SkyUp Airlines flight PQ555 with 173 tourists onboard arrived at MRIA at around 2pm today.



This is the 3rd group of Ukrainian tourists who arrived in the country under the pilot project of the government to revive the tourism industry of Sri Lanka.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said it had made all the required arrangements in compliance with the health guidelines of the Sri Lanka Health Authorities to facilitate the tourists.