Oman, Sri Lanka to cooperate in academic field

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman, Ameer Ajwad, met with the new Vice Chancellor of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) HH Dr Fahad Al Julanda Al Said on the university premises in Muscat.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation of the SQU Her Highness Dr Mona Fahad Al Said was also present during the meeting.

The envoy briefed the Vice Chancellor on areas of cooperation between the SQU and the national Universities in Sri Lanka

They also discussed exchange programmes for faculty members and students of both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in different disciplines. Promotion of educational activities was also proposed during the discussion. They agreed to initiate virtual interactions due to the pandemic.

SQU is ranked no 1 in Oman and was among the top 10 in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2020. Sri Lankan academic and non-academic staff have been serving in the SQU since its inception and there are around 17 Sri Lankan academicians in the SQU departments. Mrs. W.D.N.M. Abeysekara, First Secretary of the Embassy accompanied the Ambassador.

Source: Times of Oman

-Agencies