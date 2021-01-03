Showers over 100 mm expected in some areas

-

Showery weather over the Northern and Eastern parts of the island is expected to enhance due to the wavy type atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle, and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island, in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed will be increased up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.