Indian killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion in Kotadeniyawa
January 3, 2021 10:36 am
One person has been killed in a minor explosion in the Kotadeniyawa area, stated the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.
The incident had occurred when a boiler of a steel workshop in the area has exploded, the police said.
Reportedly, an Indian national has been killed while two other Indian national workers are injured from the incident.
The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.