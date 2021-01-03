Indian killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion in Kotadeniyawa

Indian killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion in Kotadeniyawa

January 3, 2021   10:36 am

-

One person has been killed in a minor explosion in the Kotadeniyawa area, stated the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The incident had occurred when a boiler of a steel workshop in the area has exploded, the police said.

Reportedly, an Indian national has been killed while two other Indian national workers are injured from the incident.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories