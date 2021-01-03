Fixed prices for 10 essential food items from February

January 3, 2021   10:51 am

The Ministry of Trade says that steps will be taken to provide 10 essential food items to consumers at a fixed price from February.

Accordingly, rice, flour, sugar, dhal, canned fish, sprats, onions, potatoes, eggs, and chicken will be provided at a fixed price.

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that these food items will be distributed to consumers through the Sathosa Co-operative and ‘Q Shop’ network.

The Minister stated that high-quality goods will be procured from local producers and direct importers at a minimum price and will be provided to the consumers at a fixed price for a period of 06 months from February to June.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a formal investigation into the frauds committed at Lanka Sathosa, he added.

Minister Gunawardena mentioned this at a ceremony held in Anuradhapura.

