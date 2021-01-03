Presidential pardon for Uwatenne Sumana Thero serving life sentence

-

Ven. Uwatenne Sumana Thero who was sentenced to life imprisonment has been granted a Presidential pardon, stated President’s Media Division.

Uwatenne Sumana Thero was sentenced to life over possession of several firearms including T56 rifles during the presidential election in 2010.

Few days prior to the election, two T56 assault rifles, 50 hand grenades and 210 live ammunition rounds were taken into custody in the premises of Maligawatta Bodhirajarama Viharaya.