Significant decrease in dengue patients last year

January 3, 2021   12:47 pm

The number of fatalities from dengue has considerably decreased in2020 after 10 years, according to the National Dengue Control Unit.

The Director of the Unit, Dr. Aruna Jayasekara, stated that 30,691 dengue patients were reported last year.

However, the total number of deaths reported among them was only 35, he added.

“There is a clear reduction in the numbers of dengue cases when considering the year 2020. As well as in the number of fatalities.

With the exception of January and February, the number of patients in the year 2020 was lower than the numbers observed in the last 10 years.”

