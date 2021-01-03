England cricket team in Sri Lanka test COVID-19 negative

-

Rapid antigen tests carried out on 44 members including the players of the England Cricket team have tested negative for coronavirus.

The England Cricket Team arrived at the Mattala International Airport today (January 03) to resume a pandemic-hit Test series.

Joe Root’s team will immediately undergo quarantine for 10 days in a “bio-secure bubble” and be subjected to frequent testing.

The England cricket board confirmed their players and support staff had undergone tests prior to leaving.

The team will be taken to a nearby hotel and practice at Hambantota international stadium in the same area. They will not have contact with outsiders.

Four days before the first Test on January 14, the team will be driven to Galle, some 125 kilometres (78 miles) away, for training at the sea-side stadium adjoining a colonial-era fort.

Spectators are not allowed at the two Tests, but ramparts of the Dutch Fort offer a vantage view of action at the stadium. The second Test will start there on January 22.