Kabir Hashim invites SLFP to join SJB

January 3, 2021   02:35 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kabir Hashim invites members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to join the SJB.

He mentioned this speaking to journalists in the Mawanella area.

“Members of the SLFP were hooted at on stage during the election. They were hooted at even more after the elections. Therefore it is better to join us is respect.

As the main opposition in this country, a large number of people will join the platform we are creating. I urge you to join that force.”

