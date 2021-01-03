Isolation of several areas in Colombo, Gamapaha lifted
January 3, 2021 05:47 pm
Isolation orders on several areas in Colombo and Gampaha Districts will be lifted from tomorrow (04) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head General Shavendra Silva said.
Accordingly, the below-mentioned areas will no longer be under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow.
Colombo District:
- Modara Police Division
- Keselwatta Police Division: Aluthkade West and Aluthkade East Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella Police Division
- Demalawatta (Pitakotte) Grama Niladhari Division of Mirihana Police Division
Gampaha District:
- Peliyagoda Police Division: Peliyagoda and Meegahawatta Grama Niladhari Divisions, Rohana Vihara Road area of Pattiya North Grama Niladhari Division, and Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas of Peliyagoda Ganagabada Grama Niladhari Division
- Kiribathgoda Police Division: Sri Jayanthi Mawatha area of Wilegoda North Grama Niladhari Division
Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.