More Covid-19 cases push total count to 44,586

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 44,586 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 215 more fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, 213 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 02 cases have been identified from the prison cluster.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 40,843 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 37,252 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,123 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.