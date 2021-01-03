Yala safari drivers who escorted Ukrainian tourists quarantined

-

A group of Ukrainian tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka visited the Yala National Park last (02) afternoon.

The tour was attended by 113 Ukrainians including 11 children. Reportedly, they are from the host of Ukrainian tourists who arrived in Sri Lanka last December 28 and 29.

However, it was observed that none of the tourists had been wearing their face masks.

Meanwhile, 28 safari jeep drivers who accompanied the Ukrainians have been escorted for 14-day mandatory quarantine last night.

This was met with strong opposition by safari jeep drivers.

“Army came and picked us up after the safari was over. We were not aware of anything. If we knew, we would not have come at all. The foreigners are traveling all around the country. And we are trapped.”