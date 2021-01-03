188 more coronavirus cases identified in Sri Lanka

188 more coronavirus cases identified in Sri Lanka

January 3, 2021   08:57 pm

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 44,774 as 188 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

The Department of Government Information said 403 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 37,252 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,311 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 211 deaths from the virus so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories