Sri Lanka reports two more COVID-19 deaths

January 3, 2021   11:53 pm

Sri Lanka’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic went up with two more deaths caused by the virus being reported, the Department of Government Information stated.

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed that two females aged 57 and 76 years have succumbed to the virus in this manner.

The 57-year-old woman had succumbed to a severe chest infection and COVID-19 pneumonia. The Welipenna resident had been transferred from the Kalutara General Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital where she passed away today (January 03).

The 76-year-old woman too had died at the Homagama Base Hospital. She had been transferred to the Homagama hospital upon being identified as a COVID-19 patient at the Colombo National Hospital. She had died today from COVID-19 pneumonia, heart conditions, and epilepsy. She had been a resident of Colombo 15.

Accordingly, the total count of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 pandemic is at 213 cases.

