Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya tourist zones not open for locals on 4, 5 Jan.

Several places in the Polonnaruwa and Sigiriya tourist zones will not be open to local tourists today (04) and tomorrow (05), the Central Cultural Fund said.

The Central Cultural Fund points out that the local tourists will not have the opportunity to visit the relevant places as foreign tourists visiting the country are scheduled to visit places during that time.

Accordingly, the Parakrama Palace Complex, Dalada Maluwa, Shiva Devalaya No. 02 and Rankoth Vehera, Lankathilake Vehera, Kirivehera under the Polonnaruwa Tourism Project as well as Gal Vihara, Thivanka Pilimageya, and Nelum Pokuna will not be open to the public from 1.00 pm today (04).

In addition, the Sigiriya tourist zone will not be open to local tourists until 12.00 noon on January 05 as the foreign tourists will be visiting the zone that morning, the Central Cultural Fund stated.