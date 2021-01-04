Airports to open for all commercial flights from Jan 22

-

Measures will be taken to reopen airports for all commercial flights from January 22, says State Minister Nimal Lansa.

He said that the airport would be opened under the special supervision of the health sector while focusing on the country’s economy.

“We hope to allow all commercial aircraft to enter the country after January 22. The country must be reopened following safety measures.”

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera also stated that opening airports in accordance with health guidelines will not be an issue.

Dr. Samaraweera said, “Tourism is a huge boost to the country’s economy. So there is an urgent need to restart the tourism industry. But we must do so in a way that does not allow the COVID-19 infected persons to roam freely in our country.”