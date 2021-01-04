New economic hub to cope in case of emergencies

-

Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that a new economic hub focusing on imports and exports will be established in the Mihintale area.

The Minister pointed out that this will be constructed in a way to be able to cope if the main economic hub in Colombo becomes inactive due to an emergency situation.

Gunawardena mentioned this addressing the media following a visit to the Mihintale area.

“Discussions were held today to create a major commercial city like Colombo, which distributes locally produced and imported goods to 3 provinces and 10 districts using the transport facility of the Anuradhapura-Mihintale railway line which has not been used for a long time.

Through this, we will be able to create a market where the products of the farming community in these areas can be sold without intermediaries. Also, the products of these provinces will be able to be packaged, processed, branded, and exported to foreign markets.

The third point is the storage of imported goods in bulk. Then, in the event of a natural disaster or any other issue, if the main economic hub in Colombo becomes inactive, we will be able to work through this economic hub.”

The Minister also added that a large number of people in the relevant areas will get employment opportunities through this project.