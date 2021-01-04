Ukrainian tourists visit to Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya cancelled

January 4, 2021   11:52 am

The Ukrainian tourists’ visit to the Polonnaruwa and Sigiriya tourist zones has been canceled, the Central Cultural Fund announced.

The group of tourists from Ukraine who arrived in Sri Lanka was scheduled to visit Polonnaruwa and Sigiriya today (04) and tomorrow (05).

Subsequently, the relevant tourist sites were closed off for local tourists as the Ukrainian tourists are escorted in a special bio-bubble’ as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

However, as the scheduled visit has been canceled, the Polonnaruwa and Sigiriya tourist zones are open for locals as per usual, the Central Cultural Fund said.

