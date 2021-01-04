Navy apprehends 04 with drugs worth over Rs 600 mn

-

A special operation carried out by Sri Lanka Navy in the seas off Negombo led to the apprehension of 04 suspects with drugs worth over Rs 600 million.

The Western Naval Command today (04) intercepted a suspicious multiday fishing trawler off Negombo and apprehended 04 suspects with over 100 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) and nearly 80 kg of Hashish being transported aboard.

The narcotic substance had been concealed in 09 sacks, as plastic containers and small packets, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The street value of the stock of narcotics held during the operation is believed to be over Rs 600 million, the Navy added.

The coordinated operation has been carried out with the assistance of intelligence services and the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB). . The operation has also been assisted by Sri Lanka Air Force.

The suspects held during the operation were identified as residents of the Thoduwawa area in Chilaw.

The entire operation has been carried out adhering to COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

The suspects, drugs, and the multiday fishing trawler held during this operation were handed over to the PNB, Colombo for onward legal action.