Grade 11 classes in all schools to reopen from January 25

-

The Ministry of Education has decided to open all schools including in the Western Province for Grade 11 students.

Accordingly, schools will reopen for grade 11 students from January 25, Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris said.

However, schools in isolated areas in the relevant districts will further remain to be closed, the Minister said at a media briefing held today (04).

“The dates for the G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination have already been announced from March 1 to March 11 this year. There is a special requirement to start Grade 11 classes for candidates appearing for this examination. We must give priority to that.

We intend to commence Grade 11 classes on Monday, 25th January, in all schools except those located in isolated police divisions in the Western Province and other provinces.”

The Minister added that every effort will be taken to release the results of the exam by the end of June 2021.

Meanwhile, primary schools and preschools in all provinces except the Western Province are expected to be opened on January 11, said the Minister.

“Primary grades will be opened on January 11 in all schools except those located in isolated police divisions in other parts of the country. Pre-schools will be reopened subject to the same conditions.

All this is done according to a detailed plan. The majority of schools have covered about two-thirds of the curriculum. The rest is expected to be completed in the first term of 2021.”