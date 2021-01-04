Indian External Affairs Minister to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

-

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 5th to 7th January 2021 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

During his visit, Minister Jaishankar is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the ministry said.

While this official visit marks the first arrival of a high-level foreign dignitary in Sri Lanka in 2021, it becomes also the first foreign visit for External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar in the New Year.

Through high-level exchanges, both sides are looking forward to strengthen the bilateral relationship in multiple areas of cooperation, the statement said.

The visit is arranged through the air-bubble concept amidst Covid-19 travel restrictions in both countries, the Foreign Ministry added.